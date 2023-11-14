MP moves up after receiving reshuffle promotion

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb has been made a minister in the government's reshuffle and is returning to the Whips’ Office.

Ms Webb was an assistant government whip in 2022 before she became the then Prime Minister’s Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS)

Her role will be to liaise with MPs to ensure their welfare, listen to issues and concerns and ensure they vote for legislation.

She said: “I am delighted to serve the Prime Minister in the Whips’ Office.

"I very much enjoyed my time there before and I look forward to playing my part in pushing forward the government’s legislative programme.

“The job is very much in parliament time and this gives me ample opportunity to continue my important constituency work securing a police base in our town and regeneration of Lye and Stourbridge.”

Ms Webb was PPS to the Education Secretary before Monday’s promotion.