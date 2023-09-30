Staff frustrated after break-in at nail salon as fears rise over recent spate of crime in area

Natalie Esdale from Polished nail bar in the Crescent Arcade, Wollaston, Stourbridge

The concerns have been raised after a break-in at Polished in The Crescent Arcade, Wollaston, on Friday, September 22, where someone smashed a window to force entry into the building.

Natalie Esdale, from Netherton, who works in the salon with fellow beauty therapist, Lydia Taylor, said: "This is the third time that this window has been smashed in. It's a huge loss of trade for us really.

"We were told that we couldn't go into the shop so we had to cancel all of our bookings for the day. This shop really is a focal point for some of the members of this community, so it's not just a loss for us, it's a loss for the community."

Following the break-in, the nail salon was forced to close for the day while they waited for West Midlands Police forensics teams to search the area.

Ms Esdale said: "It's horrible, it really is. The area has seen such a decline over the last six months. It was such a lovely place originally, but all of a sudden it seems to be turning into the Wild West.

"A few months ago there was a pregnant lady down by the canal who was mugged, they took her keys and smashed her phone, and a few weeks before that someone else was mugged down there. It really has gotten worse."

Ms Esdale has said that she has heard concern from her regular customers, also saying that she is worried for the older residents in the area.

The beauty technician said: "It is really upsetting. The majority of people we see here are elderly and they are on their own, we are all worried for them.

"We aren't blaming police at all, but there needs to be more done, there needs to be more of a deterrent in the area to keep us safe."

Nicola Winstead-Peters, 35, a resident of the area, said: "It has gotten a fair bit worse, there have been a few muggings on the canal, but it's a bit crazy everywhere isn't it?

"It is a shame what happened to the nail salon. I thought it was just vandalism, I didn't realise it was a break-in. I'm not surprised though.

"There isn't really much of a deterrent for criminals I suppose, I mean the nail salon has had their window smashed three times and nothing has really been done so far."

Police detained a man for a stop and search following the incident at The Crescent Arcade, who was called in for a voluntary interview at a later date.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Officers attended just before 7.30am and found damage to a business premises.

"Police later detained a man for a stop and search who will be called in for a voluntary interview.