Appeal for witnesses after alleged rape of woman, 19, near Stourbridge

Police investigating an alleged rape in Clent, near Stourbridge, are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Officers have appealed for help to identify the man pictured.
The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, September 16 on Vine Lane in Clent, Worcestershire.

It’s believed the victim, a 19-year-old woman, was driven from Birmingham city centre before the assault took place.

Two men aged 20 and 26, from Smethwick and Coventry, have been arrested on suspicion of rape and remain on police bail.

Yesterday, officers appealed for help to identify the man pictured.

Enquiries are on-going to identify him and officers are continuing to appeal for the public’s help.

The man pictures is described as Asian, medium build and around 20 to 25 years old. He has short black hair and a prominent beard, he has a slit in the left eyebrow.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact DS Ian Tomlinson from Kidderminster Reactive CID on 07773045253 / 01562826105 or by email on ian.tomlinson@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 74i from the 16 September.

