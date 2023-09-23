Football star Jude Bellingham returns to Stourbridge to showcase skills to young fans

The football star pictured on his return to Stourbridge. Photo: McDonald's

The 20-year-old took a break from his training to take to the pitch in his home town and demonstrate his star footwork to a group of youngsters.

His visit came as part of a McDonald's campaign called the "Fun Football Programme", which aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in the world of football, with free lessons offered to youngsters at centres around the country.

In a promotional video made with the international fast food chain, Jude can be seen sharing the pitch with a group of young fans who each had a turn at his famous celebration pose.

He can also be spotted standing proudly beside much-loved Stourbridge landmarks, including the Red House Glass Cone and the Crystal Leisure Centre.

What a moment back in Stourbridge, seeing all the kids doing my celebration. 🙌



I joined them at a @FunFootballUK session, where children can play and enjoy the game, for free.😍

@mcdonaldsuk are running more football sessions this month. Sign up 👉 https://t.co/MZ3sDouXoh… pic.twitter.com/13YccPMIil — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) September 21, 2023