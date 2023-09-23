Football star Jude Bellingham returns to Stourbridge to showcase skills to young fans

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been spotted back in his native Stourbridge showcasing his skills to a group of young fans.

The football star pictured on his return to Stourbridge. Photo: McDonald's
The football star pictured on his return to Stourbridge. Photo: McDonald's

The 20-year-old took a break from his training to take to the pitch in his home town and demonstrate his star footwork to a group of youngsters.

His visit came as part of a McDonald's campaign called the "Fun Football Programme", which aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in the world of football, with free lessons offered to youngsters at centres around the country.

In a promotional video made with the international fast food chain, Jude can be seen sharing the pitch with a group of young fans who each had a turn at his famous celebration pose.

He can also be spotted standing proudly beside much-loved Stourbridge landmarks, including the Red House Glass Cone and the Crystal Leisure Centre.

To find out more about the McDonald's Fun Football Programme, go to mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb/football/fun-football-centres.html

