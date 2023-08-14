Pedestrian killed after being struck by lorry in Stourbridge

Police at the scene of the crash on Hungary Hill

The incident took place on Hungary Hill at its junction with Birmingham Street at around 10am on Monday.

A woman, who was in her 60s, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The collision took place at around 10am on Monday morning

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor, a critical care paramedic, a consultant paramedic and a community first responder from West Midlands Ambulance Service were in attendance at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the service, said: "On arrival, crews found the pedestrian, a woman, in a critical condition.

"Ambulance crews immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

"The lorry driver, a man, was assessed by ambulance staff but was not physically injured. He was given self-care advice before being discharged at the scene.”

West Midlands Police has said the driver of the truck stopped at the scene and is assisting enquiries.

The scene of the crash on Hungary Hill

A spokeswoman for the force, said: "A woman has sadly died after being hit by a goods vehicle in Stourbridge just after 10am today.

"Ambulance colleagues were unable to resuscitate the pedestrian, in her 60s, and she was pronounced dead at the scene on Hungary Hill at the junction with Birmingham Street.

"Her family have been informed and will be supported by our specialist family liaison officers after such a devastating loss.

"The driver of the wagon stopped at the scene and is assisting with our enquiries.