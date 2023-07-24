More famous faces get behind Stourbridge comedy venue struggling amid land dispute

Katie Fitzgerald's being backed by comedians

Milo McCabe – who plays comedy character Troy Hawke – has recorded a video of support for Katie Fitzgeralds, whose landlords are involved in a dispute over land adjoining the building in Enville Street, Wollaston.

Hawke is due to appear at the venue in December and also on television in comedy series Benidorm – he is known for his takes on modern issues in a unique way.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1975686286120047

In the video, posted on Katie Fitzgerald's comedy host Wayne Beese's Facebook page – he urges people to support the venue. which has seen a multitude of performers from across the country appear in its concert room.

He said: "I have just heard that Katies' might be in trouble and the idea that a slice of Black Country entertainment heaven might not be available for people to go to or entertainers to perform at is devastating.

"There is a crowd funder currently ongoing and if you are in the Black Country or the area I would urge you to support this wonderful old venue where everything is in place for visitors to have a good time."

Television comedian Russell Kane also recently appeared at the venue and put the final ten pounds in to bring the total for the fundraiser – which only started last week, to £5,000.

Currently the total stands at £5,833 and is ongoing for 21 more days – to donate go to crowdfunder.co.uk/p/katies-appeal