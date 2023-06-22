Stourbridge father-of-five in race against time to raise money for cancer charity

Simon Rikunenko is saying Balls to Cancer this year

Simon Rikunenko has already clocked up £4,100 for Balls to Cancer after discovering the charity can no longer afford to send families dealing with cancer to Somerset any more.

The 45-year-old enlisted the help from friends and family in Stourbridge in his fundraising drive.

Simon said: "Balls to Cancer sent us to Burnham-on-Sea in February and it was wonderful. It was a bit of normality away from a life dealing with cancer.

"When I found out we were one of the last families who enjoyed a holiday with the charity because they have ran out of money I knew I had to do something.

"The charity also gave me a chemotherapy kit before my treatment which helped me through what was something totally alien to me."

Simon has got plenty of fundraising ideas

Simon was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma on Friday the 13th, in May last year. His whole life has been turned upside down since.

The forklift truck instructor and heavy machinery driver had to give up work to concentrate on his chemotherapy treatment.

He said: "Everyone at my old place Transport Training Services have been brilliant, I hoped to return there but it does not look likely any more.

"I found out on Friday my cancer has spread, I have about 12 months left - I now have secondary lung cancer as well - maybe longer if my treatment goes well."

Simon's wife, Amy, and children, who range from four to 17-years-old, have all pitched in helping his charity quest.

The whole family will join friends at Empire Fitness, in Hayes Lane, Lye, on Sunday at 10am for a get-together.

He said: "We will all do a bit of intensive training, and everyone is welcome, hopefully we will raise some money on the day. But we will be doing lots of stuff to raise money over the next year."

Simon and his family have already put up posters throughout Stourbridge with a QR code, so passersby can donate to the charity.

Use this QR code to help Simon's campaign

As a regular at The Foresters in Wollaston, the Old Swinford Hospital old boy will be tapping up patrons there for his good cause.

Balls to Cancer is based in Coseley and has been helping people since 2011 when it set up by Mark and Susan Bates after the death of Mark's father Geoff.

In April the charity announced it was suspending its holidays to its two caravans in Somerset as costs spiralled to £20,000 a year.

The charity tweeted: "Until we have raised the funds we need, we will be suspending any further Chemo pack deliveries & will be taking no further holiday bookings. We need YOUR help. We need YOUR donations."