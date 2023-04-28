Officers crack down on reports of aggressive begging and harassment in Stourbridge town centre

Officers from West Midlands Police were joined by members of Dudley Council’s housing team and a recovery centre that supports vulnerable people on a walkabout in the town on Thursday.

A woman was recently arrested for alleged harassment and a man on suspicion of assault.

Councillor Cat Eccles, who represents Wollaston and Stourbridge Town, said bedding and belongings were cleared from the high street and would be stored for a week to allow the owners to claim them.

She said: "Assistance was again offered to everyone and some were willing to engage which is good news.

"The police are taking a zero tolerance approach on this issue now. Aggressive begging and theft will not be tolerated.

"We want Stourbridge to be safe and welcoming for the community. Thank you to everyone for continuing to report incidents to the police, it really makes a difference when building cases.

"All agencies will continue working together and I hope you notice a difference in the town."

She also urged people not to give their cash to people begging on the high street, adding: " If anyone asks to use your phone, decline and walk away.

"Our generosity as a community is what keeps people coming to Stourbridge to beg.

"There are lots of charities helping the homeless and drug addiction where your money will do much more to help those in need."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were joined by partners from Dudley Council’s housing team and a recovery centre that supports vulnerable people on a walkabout in Stourbridge on Thursday following reports of antisocial behaviour, including aggressive begging and harassment, taking place in the town centre.

"We have recently arrested a woman for harassment and a man for assault.

"We will continue to work with our partners to support those who genuinely need help and to robustly deal with crime, including issuing community protection warnings and notices where necessary."