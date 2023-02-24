Notification Settings

'Seriously injured' motorcyclist taken to hospital after Stourbridge collision

By Isabelle Parkin

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital with "potentially serious injuries" after being involved in a crash in Stourbridge.

The incident took place at the junction between Hagley Road and Hall Street
The collision involving a motorcycle and a car occurred on Hagley Road early this morning, closing the road between Hall Street and Heath Lane.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Services said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike at the junction of Hagley Road and Hall Street at 6.45am.

"One ambulance attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the motorcyclist. He was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Russell’s Hall Hospital for further assessment."

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

