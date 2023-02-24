'Seriously injured' motorcyclist taken to hospital after Stourbridge collision

The incident took place at the junction between Hagley Road and Hall Street

The collision involving a motorcycle and a car occurred on Hagley Road early this morning, closing the road between Hall Street and Heath Lane.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Services said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike at the junction of Hagley Road and Hall Street at 6.45am.

"One ambulance attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the motorcyclist. He was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Russell’s Hall Hospital for further assessment."