'Unsettled' week of weather ahead after heavy rain brings flash flooding to Black Country

By Mark MorrisStourbridgePublished: Comments

After a weekend of torrential rain caused flash flooding across the Black Country, you'll perhaps be unsurprised to hear there's more wet weather to come, but it won't be as intense.

Flooding at Spring Road, Ettingshall, Wolverhampton over the weekend.
The latest Met Office weather forecast for the West Midlands predicts the week ahead is going to be "changeable and mild" with plenty of "sunshine and showers."

After a bright and breezy day with a few scattered showers in the Black Country today, this evening will see more showers but they'll fade away in the early hours.

Tuesday will be another "bright and breezy" day, with sunny spells and the risk of a few showers.

However, it'll get cloudier as the evening approaches with stronger winds and rain setting in overnight.

It'll still feel quite mild though with maximum temperatures of around 17C.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday is pretty similar.

The heavier rain will clear on Wednesday, leaving sunshine and showers, but it'll remain "unsettled" throughout Thursday and Friday.

It'll be windy, but "mild for the time of year".

While flood warnings were in place for parts of the Black Country over the weekend, they've now been removed.

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

