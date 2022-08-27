A look inside the 'idyllic' Stourbridge apartment with gardens and lake on sale for £250,000

the landscaped grounds are "idyllic" and the house itself is stunning.

The "prestigious" Broome House is apparently thought be several hundred years old, dating back to the mid-1700s, and it's now a grade two listed building.

The country house is set within what are described in the Purple Bricks listing as "the most idyllic landscaped grounds" and there's even a "picturesque lake with ducks" to complete the dream environment.

The 18th century building has, according to the seller, been converted "sympathetically" into apartments, and the online advert gives us a sneak peak of what what one of these impressive flats is like inside.

Inside the house's foyer. Courtesy: Purple Bricks.

Inside the flat. Courtesy: Purple Bricks.

The above apartment is on the market for £250,000 plus the usual additional service charge and ground rent.

The photographs accompanying the listing obviously make it look irresistible but the marketing copy is incredibly appealing too, as you would expect.

It says: "The property is approached down a private leafy driveway via electronic gates with the driveway sweeping round and opening up to the most magnificent view where you will see a picturesque lake with the ducks enjoying their tranquil surroundings and beyond this there are immaculate communal gardens, a sun terrace and an orchard to the rear."

What's not to like about that?

A look at the leafy view. Courtesy: Purple Bricks.

The listing continues: "Entrance is gained to the front and opens up into a Grande communal hallway with solid oak panelling, a feature fireplace and a lift that gives access to the floors above, a solid oak turning staircase rises to the first floor where apartment 8 can be found."

The entrance to one of the apartments. Courtesy: Purple Bricks.

"The apartment is entered via a timber door and gives access into a spacious and welcoming hallway that is currently being used as a home office, this in turn leads to a generous lounge diner that benefits from a dual aspect view, high coved ceilings and is flooded with natural light, there is a well-equipped modern kitchen with integrated appliances and granite work surfaces, a double bedroom with a lovely leafy view of the gardens and a good sized shower room."

The shower room. Courtesy: Purple Bricks.

And the listing concludes by talking up the local area: "The Village of Broome is a highly sought-after area and is situated on the lower slopes of the Clent Hills and is located on the outskirts of Hagley which is well served with a host of amenities to include cafe's, bars and eateries."