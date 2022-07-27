Stourbridge Junction Railway Station upgraded with new seating and mural

Stourbridge Junction Station

Important changes were made to accessible seating, with all mobility chairs replaced to provide a positive journey for all and a stunning mural depicting the local area.

Strategically placed in the underground subway, the latest instalment at the station has instantly brightened the walkway.

The artwork, installed by local business Creative Touch Designs, enables passengers to plan their routes – showing areas of local interest – and is sure to draw in the attention of the crowd with its feature of ‘famous’ station cat, George.

The station has also installed a new poster on platform three encouraging members of the local community to adopt Stourbridge Junction station and a new volunteer group has been formed.

Simone Carter, station manager, at West Midlands Railway’s Stourbridge Junction station, said: "As the station manager, I was asked how I thought the station could be improved and what I would do with any funding. I immediately thought to myself, what can we do that will enhance the overall customer experience?

"Along with the other works, the mural is all about giving back to our passengers and ensuring their journey is a positive one. We want customers to enjoy not only the train journey but travelling through the station too. Our latest feature promotes the local area, encouraging people to explore what’s on offer, whilst celebrating George, our friendly station cat."

Fay Easton, head of stakeholder and community, at West Midlands Railway, added: "The artwork at Stourbridge Junction station was designed to be colourful and informative. We worked with Creative Touch Design as they are experienced in combining community character and local information to produce station artworks. And of course, the mural needed to include the world-famous station cat.