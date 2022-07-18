Campaign against Tesco Stourbridge car parking rules gathers pace

Stourbridge Councillor Mohammed Hanif, Andrew Tromans community campaigner and Lou Pardoe, local resident who backs the campaign

Tesco removed an old car park in Stourbridge to make way for its Extra store in the High Street and promised to provide long-stay parking in Stourbridge town centre.

However, now, in a blow to the town's nightlife, the company has stopped people using the car park for more than two hours = previously until 2015, it was three hours.

The online petition is currently backed by over 750 people who are calling on Tesco to ‘continue to support Stourbridge by allowing parking for more than two hours for community events and local groups’

Community campaigner Andrew Tromans, who launched the petition, said: "The multi-storey car park, which served the former Crown Centre, was demolished in order to make room for Tesco Extra Stourbridge. Since then, local people have relied on the Tesco car park for their shopping in the store but also for safe local parking when visiting the town hall or the Crystal Leisure Centre.”

Andrew continued: “Tesco do a lot of good in Stourbridge by supporting local charities and community groups. I really hope they will reconsider their decision and work with others to come up with an arrangement for long-stay parking. It is likely that our town will suffer if Tesco does not budge on this issue."

A two-hour limit has been in place since 2015, cut down from the original three hours free, but theatregoers attending shows at the town hall, which forms part of the Crown Centre complex, were often given discretionary grace to overstay for the duration of the event they were attending - upon informing management at the store.

Wollaston and Stourbridge town councillor Cat Eccles said: "There is a real sense of disappointment from people that Tesco have turned their backs on the community in this way. Tesco share the Crown Centre with the Town Hall and library, and as well as the regular programme of shows, many local societies and groups use the Town Hall for their meetings.

"I appreciate that Tesco are tired of being faced with abuse from people who've overstayed on the car park and received a ticket, that it is totally unacceptable. But the method used up to now of logging registrations of Town Hall patrons has worked fine."

She added: "I've been working with council officers and others to come up with solutions to present to Tesco, and their parking contractor Horizon. Some residents have even said they are happy to pay a little bit extra to stay longer in the car park. We're hoping that Tesco will see sense and continue to support Stourbridge town.

"Well done to members of the community who've started this petition to demonstrate the strength of feeling from local people."