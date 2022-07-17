Pregnant teenager loses baby after hit-and-run driver 'leaves her for dead'

Kaitlyn is suffering multiple injuries after being hit by a speeding car. Photo: Joanne Buckley

Kaitlyn Bustin from Stourbridge was 23 weeks pregnant when she was hit by a man driving '70 miles per hour' down Junction Road on June 27.

On her GoFundMe page, it says Kaitlyn was walking back from a local shop when "out of nowhere" she was hit and "thrown into the air".

Kaitlyn suffered a brain bleed, kidney bruising, a punctured eye, and multiple fractures to her right leg.

A family friend praised the hard work of the staff at Russells Hall Hospital, Dudley.

Joanne Buckley, who also set up the GoFundMe page, said: "I've never done a GoFundMe before but she has gone through trauma and been left for dead. She had to give birth, but the hospital has been fantastic.

"Her brother is staying with me at the moment, and he got the call when it happened. He went straight to hospital. Apparently it took a long time to stabilize her at the scene before they could move her."

She added: "Because the baby was under 24 weeks old, the hospital said she is the priority and they can't medically intervene with the baby because it is too young.

"This, on top of giving birth, is just mind-blowing. I just want to help relieve some financial stress."

West Midlands Police arrested someone in connection with the hit and run.

A spokesman said: "We were called to Junction Road, Stourbridge yesterday (27 June) at around 3.25pm following a collision.

"A woman was hit by a BMW before the driver of the car left the scene on foot. The 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and driving while disqualified. He was later released under investigation."

The spokesman added: £Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch via Live Chat quoting log 2391 of 27 June."