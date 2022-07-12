Jude and Jobe Bellingham make generous defibrillator donation

Jude and Jobe Bellingham

The defibrillators will be installed outside three schools in Birmingham thanks to a donation received by Community First Responder (CFR) charity, Fastaid, in partnership with Jude, Jobe and West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS).

In a cardiac arrest it is vital CPR is commenced and a defibrillator used to try and restart the heart, as every minute that passes by the chances of survival decrease by 10 per cent and having access to more defibrillators within the community can help save more lives.

Tim Cronin, WMAS community response manager, said: "This is an incredible gesture from Jude and Jobe, one that will help save lives in the communities that the defibrillators are placed. The effect of good CPR and early defibrillation can never be underestimated.

"The world watched as footballer Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Euro 2020, but through the quick actions of CPR and the use of a defibrillator, he is alive today and still playing football at the highest level."

Jude is currently showing off his skills as a midfielder for German side Borussia Dortmund, after previously playing for Birmingham City where his brother currently plies his trade.

Earlier in the year, a mural showcasing Jude was unveiled at Stourbridge's Ryemarket Shopping Centre.

The donated defibrillators will serve both the school and the surrounding community and once installed, they will be registered on the Circuit - a national defibrillator network