Nottingham Co-op driver who had heart attack at the wheel in Stourbridge thanks those who saved his life

Steve Beardsley is recovering in Nottingham

Steve Beardsley took seven weeks to recover in hospital after his heart attack and subsequent crash in February.

The 62-year-old's lorry careered into a wall near Mary Stevens Park on Wednesday, February 23.

Now recuperating in his Nottingham home the 62-year-old asked a friend to post an emotional thank you message on a Stourbridge Facebook group.

He said: "My name is Steve I was the Co-op driver who had a heart attack and accident on the February 23.

"I would like to thank all the people of Stourbridge for all the well wishes/prayers and kind words.

"After seven weeks in Birmingham Queen Elizabeth I Hospital am now back home with my family recovering.

"I would like to thank all the people who stopped to help me and especially Darren Kindon who performed CPR and gave me the best fighting chance in being able to return home."

And Steve is in no doubt how important the intervention of Darren was to keep him alive until the ambulance arrived.

He said: "Without what you did I wouldn't be here now."

Two ambulances rushed to the scene and gave Steve trauma care and an air ambulance landed in Mary Stevens Park to fly him to hospital.

Far from never wanting to go near Stourbridge ever again Steve cannot wait to return to say thank you in person to those who gave him a second chance in life.

He said: "As soon as I am recovered I can't wait to come back to Stourbridge and thank you personally.