Teenager still critical after Stourbridge stabbing as shopping centre reopens

Police outside the Ryemarket Shopping Centre

The 14-year-old boy was knifed in an attack at the car park of the Ryemarket Shopping Centre in the town centre at around 5.30pm on Tuesday. A 15-year-old boy was also injured.

Both boys remain in hospital in a stable condition but the younger boy is critically hurt, West Midlands Police said.

Meanwhile the force is yet to make any arrests over the incident, which led to most of the shopping centre being shut down for 36 hours.

An air ambulance landing at Old Swinford Hospital School as police officers descended on the scene.

A weapon has since been recovered by officers investigating the attack, however the force has not yet confirmed the type of weapon found.

Officers have said their investigation is "moving at pace" despite not yet detaining any suspects.

The area was cordoned off in the aftermath of the attack and a blue tent remained in place behind police tape on Talbot Street on Wednesday morning, while several police vehicles were stationed around the centre.

The car park and all shops in the Ryemarket were reopened on Thursday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Our enquiries are moving at pace and we continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward."