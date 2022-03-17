Notification Settings

Teenager still critical after Stourbridge stabbing as shopping centre reopens

By Thomas Parkes

A schoolboy stabbed in Stourbridge remains in a critical condition two days on from the attack.

Police outside the Ryemarket Shopping Centre
Police outside the Ryemarket Shopping Centre

The 14-year-old boy was knifed in an attack at the car park of the Ryemarket Shopping Centre in the town centre at around 5.30pm on Tuesday. A 15-year-old boy was also injured.

Both boys remain in hospital in a stable condition but the younger boy is critically hurt, West Midlands Police said.

Meanwhile the force is yet to make any arrests over the incident, which led to most of the shopping centre being shut down for 36 hours.

An air ambulance landing at Old Swinford Hospital School as police officers descended on the scene.

A weapon has since been recovered by officers investigating the attack, however the force has not yet confirmed the type of weapon found.

Officers have said their investigation is "moving at pace" despite not yet detaining any suspects.

The area was cordoned off in the aftermath of the attack and a blue tent remained in place behind police tape on Talbot Street on Wednesday morning, while several police vehicles were stationed around the centre.

The car park and all shops in the Ryemarket were reopened on Thursday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Our enquiries are moving at pace and we continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police, quoting log 3351 of 15/3. Information can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

