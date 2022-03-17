Awards given to heroes who saved a man's life

PC Leigh Alexander (left) and Adam Partridge receive their award from Chief Constable Sir David Thompson. Photo: West Midlands Police

Adam Partridge and PC Leigh Alexander were presented with Royal Humane Society certificates for their part in saving the man's life after the incident at the Old Crispin Inn on Church Street in Stourbridge on June 12 last year.

Mr Partridge was working as a doorman at the pub when a member of his team was assaulted at 2am, before the man who attacked his colleague then punched out a hole in the pub’s window, causing a deep cut on his arm.

Mr Patridge, from Brierley Hill, used his first aid training to care for the man, who was bleeding heavily, and was joined by PC Alexander, who had responded to the assault.

The two men cared for the man until paramedics took over, with doctors saying that the patient would have gone into cardiac arrest if it had not been for their actions.

They were were presented with their awards by Chief Constable Sir David Thompson at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, March 15.

The Royal Humane Society is a charity that gives awards for acts of bravery in the saving of human life and also for the restoration of life by resuscitation.