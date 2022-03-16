Final-year medical student pens personal finance book

Richard Chater has just published a book on personal finance

Richard Chater, whose parents are from Stourbridge, has penned "15 Minute Finance –What School Didn't Teach You" full of advice.

It has been split into three sections – 15 minutes, an hour and a day – in a thin book to make it as uncomplicated as possible for readers.

The student, who studies at the University of Birmingham and lives in Harborne, said: "I'm really interested in personal finance and for a very long time I've been very interested in bank accounts, savings and mortgages.

"But if you find out about an exciting bank account, then that's good and you open it – but what can you do next? You can only open those things once. And I got to a point where I thought I've got some valuable knowledge and I can tell people around me and it might save them hundreds if not thousands of pounds."

Mr Chater, who lives in Harborne, has been writing the thin book alongside his University of Birmingham studies which has seen him placed at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the city.

"Another part of the reason I thought it was important is because my parents aren't particularly well-off, they don't know that much about personal finance," he said.

"There's a lot of people who can make significant impacts on their lives. There's no threshold, you don't need anything you don't need to be really smart – they are really simple examples. It's quite thin book as well by design, I didn't want to do something really complicated."