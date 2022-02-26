A man in his 20s died at the house in Caslon Crescent, Stourbridge, on Friday evening

Two men, one in his 20s and and another in his 30s, were found with serious injuries at a house on Caslon Crescent in Stourbridge, at around 7.40pm.

The younger man died at the scene, while the older was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital. Officers from West Midlands Police were still at the property the morning after collecting evidence as a murder investigation begins.

Officers will remain at the house for the next few days to collect evidence and speak to people in the area, while specialist officers are supporting family members and piecing together all the facts to understand what happened.

Residents living on Caslon Crescent were still taking in the enormity of what had happened the night before, with one woman, who didn't want to be named, saying it was scary to see something like this on her own doorstep.

She said: "We were watching a film last night and suddenly saw lots of blue lights flashing from behind the curtains, but we only found out what had happened this morning.

"It's really scary to have something like this happened, particularly as I have four kids and you think what sort of life is it for them when that's happening so close to their door.

"I don't think anything like this has happened around here before as it's always been such a quiet street, so it's just a bit of a shock."

There was a police cordon on both parts of Caslon Crescent

Another neighbour, who didn't want to be named, said he was good friends with the two men and spoke of his shock at what had happened.

He said: "I was made aware of it last night when someone knocked on my door to tell me there were ambulances and police cars all over the road.

"I've been good friends with them for years and I'm just shocked and stunned about this as it just doesn't happen and this is a quiet street, so I'm just dealing with it now."

Police officers were still present on Caslon Crescent, monitoring both ends of the cordon they had set up, which forensic team members arrived at the scene to check the house.

Another, who also wished to remain anonymous, lived near the house where the incident had occurred, and said his children had known the two men and was dealing with the shock of what had happened.

He said: "I was coming back from work last night and just found police everywhere, then I found out which house it was.

"I'd known them for years as my kids had known them and while I know they weren't the most popular people, we never had a problem with them.

"I'm feeling pretty gutted to be honest as I'd known them since they were babies and the emotions are pretty raw as you just feel for them."

A blue tent could be seen outside on the houses on the street

West Midlands Police Detective Inspector Jim Colclough said: "People will understandably worried about what’s happened.

"Right now our priority is to find the people responsible. Specialist resources from across the West Midlands have been brought in to help us.

"At the same time, we are supporting family members, collecting evidence and piecing together all of the facts so that we understand what happened and why."