Drivers facing delays after two car-crash near Stourbridge

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the junction of the A449 and A4101, near Wall Heath, just after 9am on Thursday.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene and paramedics assessed two patients.

The incident caused traffic queues around a mile long.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a two-car road traffic collision at the junction of the A449 and A4101 at 9.02am.