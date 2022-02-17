Notification Settings

Drivers facing delays after two car-crash near Stourbridge

By Lisa O'Brien

Motorists were facing delays on Thursday morning after a crash involving two cars near Stourbridge.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the junction of the A449 and A4101, near Wall Heath, just after 9am on Thursday.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene and paramedics assessed two patients.

The incident caused traffic queues around a mile long.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a two-car road traffic collision at the junction of the A449 and A4101 at 9.02am.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer are currently in attendance and we are currently assessing two patients. The incident is ongoing."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

