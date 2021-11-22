New homes plan for furniture factory site on edge of Stourbridge

New homes are planned for the site in Wollaston

Eleven detached properties have been lined up for the Stour House building on High Street, Wollaston, which has most recently run as a furniture store with a warehouse and offices.

A statement accompanying the plans, which have been submitted to Dudley Council, says that "all existing buildings within the site would be demolished and all other structures, vehicles, equipment and materials would be cleared, prior to the commencement of development of the new dwellings".

The plans feature two four-bedroom detached houses, six larger four-bedroom detached houses, and three lots of three-bedroom detached homes. All of them are two-storey.

The statement adds: "All of the proposed houses would enjoy their own private parking areas, with the appropriate number of spaces."

All but two of the properties will have a private garage, it says, while a new access road will also be built past the junction with Hyde Mill Drive.

The statement says: "The proposed layout seeks to provide active street frontages, with seven of the proposed 11 properties fronting Wollaston Road and addressing the street in that direction.

"The remaining dwellings, further into the site, would be accessed via the proposed new access road."

It concludes: "This development proposal represents an opportunity to provide high quality homes on an allocated housing site, meeting housing needs in the local community.

"The submitted scheme would greatly enhance amenity and vitality in the area, replacing a semi-derelict industrial site with attractive homes surrounded by generous areas of public realm and soft landscaping."