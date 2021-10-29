Leisure centre pool set to reopen after it was drained due to water filter issue

Manager Matt Weetman at the Crystal Leisure Centre pool which will open on Saturday

Dudley Council closed the pool at Crystal Leisure Centre, in Stourbridge, after it was emptied just before the half term holidays.

But now, after remaining closed since last Saturday, it has finally reopened – with swimmers warned it might be a little cooler.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "The pool might feel slightly cooler than normal but it will be within the recommended temperature range.

"Thanks to everyone for bearing with us and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"The centre will offer free swimming for registered children until Sunday and to make up for the loss of sessions for a large part of this week, it will be offering an extra weekend of free swimming on November 6 and 7."

The leisure pool and 25 metre swimming pool had only been reopen to the public since August when it was unveiled after a renovation. The wave machine was refurbished and the changing rooms were demolished and completely remodelled.