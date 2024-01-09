Busy opening weekend for new look Sedgley pub

The pub, in Gospel End Street, which dates from the early 19th Century, opened its doors to the public from midday on Friday.

Campaign for Real Ale branches in Dudley and Wolverhampton have given the thumbs up to the new look pub.

Members of the Dudley and South Staffordshire branch were given a preview on Thursday and Wolverhampton members visited on Saturday to enjoy a pint.

It has received a £70,000 refurbishment from new operators The Red Pub Company, and six new bar staff have been recruited.

The Swan Inn in Gospel End Street

Director Paul Jones said: "It was a really pleasing opening weekend. We were busy each day.

"The emphasis now is on real ale. We have changed thge image of the pub and it is no longer about karaoke into the early hours."

The Grade II listed pub now offers six hand pulls on the bar and initial beers would be from breweries including Abbeydale, Enville Ales, Fixed Wheel, Hobsons, Kinver, Oakham, Thornbridge and Wye Valley.

The Swan, which had been closed since last February,was bought from Stonegate Pub Company in July for £255,000 and has been let to the Red Pub Company.

The downstairs has initially been upgraded and the upstairs, which was also previously a hotel, has nine rooms which will be let out for a separate Airbnb business once they have been upgraded to a high standard.

A feature inglenook fireplace on the ground floor has been retained and wall paintings based on images of old Sedgley by the late artist Ron Baker, which flank the fireplace, have also been preserved.

Ron Baker's drawing of old Sedgley has been preserved next to the inglenook fireplace

The new licence for the pub covers a midnight closing time each day. Drinks will be served until 11.30pm.

There are plans to put on indoor and outdoor music at the pub and there will also be an outdoor bar added.

There will be no entertainment initially but it is expected to start later in the year.

Well behaved dogs on leads will be welcomed.

Inside the revamped pub

The licensee is Michelle Harrison, who also runs the Malt Shovel in Dudley town centre.

The Swan, opposite All Saints Parish Church, is Tipton-based Red Pub Company’s 18th pub and its 10th real ale specialist premises.

The other real ale pubs are The Jolly Crispin, Upper Gornal, The Bird in Hand and The Glasscutters Arms, Wordsley; The Bartons Arms, Aston; The Beacon Way, Bloxwich; The Malt Shovel, Dudley; Red House Boutique, Stourbridge; The Tame Bridge, Tipton and The Plough, Oswestry.

Mr Jones said that many customers from the Jolly Crispin and Malt Shovel popped in on the first weekend to see what the latest Red Pub Company pub had to offer.