The traditional pub fuelled by home-brewed, award-winning beer for more than a century

The title of pub of the year is one pubs strive for and work hard to achieve.

For the Beacon Hotel in Sedgley, it's something that has been a tradition, having won the Dudley and South Staffordshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) annual pub of the year award for the tenth time.

It's an award by CAMRA which carries great weight as it means it's seen as the best and is validation for the hard work by the owners and staff to keep the beer flowing and the pub as a place of welcome.

The 19th century inn is a landmark in the village, built in the 1850s, has been a place for a good pint since then, several of which are brewed in the adjacent Sarah Hughes Brewery and sold in great volume behind the bar.

The bar area fits in between two of the rooms

Beacon Hotel Limited director Simon Massey says the two work together, with the beer brewed onsite being sold in the pub, something which has been happening for more than 100 years

He explains: "The brewery has been set up since 1921 when the Hughes family first took over the pub, with Sarah Hughes buying the pub and the brewery coming with it.