'She said YES' – Surprise proposal for coach at end of Dudley dance school's Christmas show

The finale had just ended at NN Cheer and Dance's (NNCA) second show on Saturday at Dormston's Mill Theatre when senior coach Lauren Bollans was called on to stage to receive a special 'thank-you'.

Little did she or the audience know, her partner Callum Goodby was about to appear from the sidelines to pop the question.

After professing his love and telling the audience they had been together more than three years, Callum asked Lauren to marry him - and she said "YES!".

Huge cheers and applause erupted across the theatre as celebratory glitter cannons were fired over the loved-up couple before they went to enjoy some champagne at the bar.

The moment was captured perfectly by On Pointe Photography in images that have documented Lauren's complete surprise.

The special moment caught on camera by On Pointe Photography at the end of the dance show at Dormston's Mill Theatre

Lauren, who is from Coseley and has been with NNCA for 12 years, also works as a year one teacher at Tameside Primary Academy in Wednesbury. Head coach Natalie Bolton, who runs the dance school based at the Holbourn Centre in Sedgley, said: "Lauren has been with us since she was nine years old. She's grown up with the academy being a dancer, helper, assistant teacher and now a teacher inspiring all our dancers.

"Callum thought it would be the perfect place to pop the question. I was ready to burst holding on to that secret."

Callum, who hails for Dudley and works at Iris Commercials Limited in Cradley as a mechanic, revealed the pair met through friends in between the two Covid lockdowns.

The happy couple now hope to get married within the next couple of years but are currently looking to buy their first home together.

Natalie added: "A wonderful moment captured perfectly by our photographer ‘On Pointe Photography’. Congratulations to the happy couple. We were all so incredibly blessed to be part of it. We are so happy for Coach Lauren and Callum.

"Please join us in congratulating them and send your messages in for them."

The moment was made all the more special as Lauren, who is 21, and Callum's family were sat in the audience ready to celebrate with the pair afterwards.

NNCA, which offers a range of dance styles from street dance to contemporary, hosts two annual Christmas shows for its dancers to showcase to family and friends their routines and hardwork.

