Two horses die in stable fire in Dudley
West Midlands Fire Service are attending a fire at a stable in Dudley during which two horses died.
Firefighters were called to the incident on Queens Road in Sedgley shortly after 1.25am this morning (Tuesday, October 15).
Four engines from Dudley, Bilston, Tipton and Wolverhampton attended the scene and were supported by drones. WMFS said the first arrived within five minutes of being mobilised.
A spokesperson for WMFS said: “Very sadly, two horses died as a result of this fire.
Two fire engines remain at this incident, extinguishing hotspots. Fire Investigation Officers are in attendance.”