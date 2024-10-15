Police launch arson investigation as two horses die in fire at Dudley stable

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police have launched the investigation following the fire at the stables and outbuilding on Queens Road, in Sedgley, which happened around 1am on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were able to tackle the blaze and eventually put it out, but 80 per cent of the building was affected by the fire and two horses died as a result of the blaze, while a third was rescued.

The force has now started an investigation into the fire, with detectives treating it as arson, and a public appeal for help has been launched.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are asking for help following an arson attack in Sedgley last night, in which two horses sadly died.

Fire crews could be seen near the scene hours after the fire was out

"We were called by fire colleagues to land off Queens Road at 2.30am where a stable building was on fire.

"Sadly, two horses died as a result of the blaze, while a third was rescued from the building.

"The incident is being investigated as arson and an investigation is now underway by detectives from Dudley Police."

The fire, which happened during the night, has left two horses dead

Local neighbourhood inspector, Sarah Smyth, said: “This is a truly upsetting case for everyone involved and we understand the impact this has had on the owners as well as the wider community.

“We are urging everyone in the Queens Road and Turls Hill areas to get in touch if they know anything, saw anyone in the area or has footage that may help our investigation.

"If you can help, contact us on 101, quoting Crime reference number 20/922926/24 or use Live Chat online."