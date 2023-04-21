Sedgley street sign has a silent S after name is spelt wrong at end of road

Swallowfields Road in Sedgley, with right spelling of the road

Many words have a silent "S" but an eagle-eyed Black Country residents have posted examples of rogue street signs with an S missing.

Matt Mills posted on the Sedgley Past and Present Facebook pictures of two signs, one "Swallowfield Road" and another across the road "Swallowfields Road."

He said: "I noticed this mistake on road signs this week, Dudley and Wolverhampton Councils have made mistakes on road signs before."

The correct spelling of the road is Swallowfields.

The correct sign, Swallowfields Road in Sedgley

Mr Mills added: "I was walking around Highfields Road recently and I was wondering whether Highfields Road is its right spelling, as maps show it as "Highfield" Road."

The road runs through two council authorities, Dudley and Wolverhampton, and Matt wondered which was right, as Highfield is spelt both ways on signs.

The Highfield Road sign with the junction of Gibbons Hill Road is spelt correctly.

He added: "Did Dudley council make a mistake by putting an S on the road signs? I know a similar mistake has been made in Highfields Road in Coseley, with one sign gives the name as "Highfield Road".

However, a resident who lives on the road, cleared up the question whether there should be an S at the end of the road.

She said: "I live there and all mail from the council etc says Highfield Road, one street sign one says Highfields and the other end says Highfield."

Highfield Road with the S

The bible of road names, the A to Z also refers to the road as Highfield Road.

Another road with an identity crisis is Gateacre/Gateacre Street in Lower Gornal.

Originally Gatacre Street when created in the 1900s, a new street sign a decade ago added an E so it was Gateacre Street, residents pointed out the mistake to Dudley Council but the sign has remained.

Other mistakes on street signs including the wrong postcode on The Croft, Dudley.

Alan Brindley-Taylor said: "The Croft is DY3 but the sign says DY2The Croft is DY3 but the sign says DY2."