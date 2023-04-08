Sunday school teacher turns 100 after ten-day celebration and more than 150 cards

Hazel Clay with the team from Sedgley Court, celebrating her 100th birthday

Hazel, an ex-Sunday School teacher, moved to Sedgley Court, in Sedgley, Dudley, in March 2022 after leaving her home in Redditch to be closer to family.

The ten-day countdown, prepared by the care home’s staff and Hazel’s family, kicked off with an afternoon tea featuring some of Hazel’s favourite sweet treats.

Throughout the countdown, Sedgley Court included all of Hazel’s favourite things – she enjoyed an arts and crafts afternoon, a tea party, pamper session and a shopping trip.

When the countdown hit day five, staff in the home surprised Hazel with a trip to Redditch Baptist Church, where she reunited with her friends from the congregation who she used to see every Sunday morning.

When she entered the church, the congregation cheered, and sang Happy Birthday during the service. Hazel was elated, smiling all the way home and telling stories of her days as a Sunday School teacher.

As her birthday drew closer, staff and residents gathered in the care home’s gardens where they planted a ceremonial hazel tree. A lover of gardening, Hazel sat proudly next to her tree, saying: "I can’t wait to watch it grow over the summer!"

Children from Spring Vale Primary School and Hurst Hill Primary School sent Hazel birthday cards, artwork and special wishes, which were put on display in the care home for all to admire.

When the big day finally came, staff, residents, friends and family gathered at Sedgley Court to throw a party that Hazel would never forget.

Hazel opening her birthday card from King Charles, with members of Sedgley Court

Hazel opening one of her cards. She was sent more than 150 birthday cards from around the world

With over 150 birthday cards from across the world, including one from King Charles III, Hazel was smiling from ear to ear as she celebrated with the people closest to her.

Hazel said: "My favourite part of the evening was opening all the beautiful cards from my family, friends and our community. I got some lovely messages; I just can’t believe I got so many cards!"

A younger Hazel

When asked her words of wisdom for living a long and happy life, Hazel said: "A loving family and a positive outlook are essential. My faith has always been very important to me as well, along with having a good appetite of course."

The regional director at Sedgley Court, Maria Taylor, said: "We can’t thank everyone enough for helping us to make Hazel’s 100th birthday one to remember. Hazel is such a big part of our family here at Sedgley Court, so we’re pleased we could give her the 100th birthday she so deserves."

