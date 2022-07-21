Fire crews battle woodland blaze near petrol station in Sedgley

West Midlands Fire Service said a 4x4 brigade response vehicle and a fire engine attended the scene in Wolverhampton Road on Wednesday.

The blaze involved an area of woodland around 30 square metres in size.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 7pm on Wednesday we responded to woodland on fire behind a petrol station on Wolverhampton Road, Sedgley.

"A 4x4 brigade response vehicle and a fire engine attended, crewed by eight firefighters from Fallings Park and Oldbury fire stations.