Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire crews battle woodland blaze near petrol station in Sedgley

By Lisa O'BrienSedgleyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Fire crews dealt with a large woodland fire near to a petrol station in Sedgley.

West Midlands Fire Service said a 4x4 brigade response vehicle and a fire engine attended the scene in Wolverhampton Road on Wednesday.

The blaze involved an area of woodland around 30 square metres in size.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 7pm on Wednesday we responded to woodland on fire behind a petrol station on Wolverhampton Road, Sedgley.

"A 4x4 brigade response vehicle and a fire engine attended, crewed by eight firefighters from Fallings Park and Oldbury fire stations.

"They extinguished the burning area – around 30 square metres in size – using one main jet and fire beaters."

Sedgley
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News