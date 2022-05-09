Demonstration against "inhumane" treatment of staff and residents

The protest will take place outside Holbeche House after residents were given 28 days to move out

GMB Union is holding the demonstration outside Holbeche House in Kingswinfore after almost two dozen people residents were given 28 days to move out following the sudden closure of the home.

The closure has created chaos for staff and residents, says GMB Union, with staff being invited to one-to-one meetings on May 10 to discuss their future.

The home has 48 beds and currently has 22 residents and 32 permanent staff, while also relying on agency staff.

Holbeche House was originally a Four Seasons care home, but the property, once the hideout of Guy Fawkes, is now operated by Belsize.

Rachel Fagan, GMB Organiser, said: "This sudden closure has created chaos for residents and staff.

"Almost two dozen people, many who’ve lived in Holbeche for years, have been given just 28 days to move out. It’s inhumane.

"Meanwhile workers are suddenly told they’re losing their jobs and being called into meetings, but not being told they can have their union rep present.

"The residents of Holbeche and those who care for them deserve better than this."