Dudley councillors back motion to save Halesowen and Brierley Hill police stations

Conservative Councillors Simon Phipps (Belle Vale) and Adam Davies (Brierley Hill and Wordsley South) put forward the motion to a meeting of the full council calling for guarantees from the Police and Crime Commissioner that police would retain local bases in towns like Halesowen, and for the Brierley Hill base to also keep its publicly accessible police front desk and response teams as is currently the case.

In October, the Police and Crime Commissioner laid out plans to close at least 30 police stations across the West Midlands, including Halesowen and Brierley Hill. Whilst it is reported that officers would relocate locally in each town, councillors have pointed to Stourbridge as a cause for concern that this may not happen.

Stourbridge Police Station was closed in 2017, but a new local base for officers has still not been opened, despite an announcement in March 2024 that a new base will be found.