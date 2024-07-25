Halesowen Police appealing to the public after a car was set on fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Posting on their X account, formerly Twitter, it asked its followers if anyone was in Hedgefield Grove, Halesowen, on July 13.

It went on to say that it's appealing for information after a car was set on fire in the early hours of the morning.

And, shortly after 2am, a person was seen putting an object underneath a BMW in the street and making off.

It said they are looking for anyone with 'images or footage' of what happened to help with their investigation.

In its appeal, it said: "Were you in Hedgefield Grove, Halesowen, on July 13?

"If you can help, let us know via 101 or Live Chat quoting crime number 20/665352/24."