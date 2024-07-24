Halesowen shop ordered to close for three months for selling £58,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and vapes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Halesowen Mini Market on Peckingham Street, Halesowen was found to have been selling the illegal products since November 2021.

Despite trading standards officers carrying out 11 operations, including one where a vape was sold to a person under the age of 18, the business continued to ignore trading standards and sell illegal goods while 'causing a nuisance' in the town centre, Dudley Council said.

The shop has been closed for three months and charged £11,000

The business deliberately attempted to avoid capture by storing the goods in various locations – a void accessed through a special metal door, in various vehicles and nearby properties.

Even when trading standards advised the business that they would be attending the shop to close the business for 24 hours, officers who attended found a white van used by the business storing £58,000 worth of illegal tobacco and vapes.

Photos show thousands of vapes found inside a van

The van was subsequently seized by West Midlands Police as it was being used as part of crime, and trading standards seized the contents of the vehicle.

Officers from trading standards served a closure notice under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and closed the shop for 24 hours, before making an application at Dudley Magistrates Court to close the business for three months.

More illegal stock

The court heard the uncontested application and granted the closure, ordering the landlord and tenant to pay 50 per cent each of Dudley Council's costs, which was in excess of £11,000.

Councillor James Clinton, cabinet member for public health, said: "This business was deliberately and openly breaking the law and putting people’s health and in particular the health of minors at significant risk. Illegal tobacco and vaping supplies can be adulterated with unknown ingredients and dangerous chemicals, and often funds organised crime.

"We not only aim to protect consumers and safeguard legitimate businesses, but we also look to fully investigate all suspects including landlords, who may be aware their property is being used for crime.

"Our trading standards team will not hesitate to take enforcement action to protect the public."