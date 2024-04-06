New coffee shop to replace loss-making cafe at Halesowen Leisure Centre
Dudley Council will recruit three new workers at Halesowen Leisure Centre after failing to attract a private company to run the cafe.
Plus
By Martyn Smith
Published
The authority will appoint the staff, equivalent to one-and-a-half full time employees, to serve drinks and pre-wrapped food.
The cafe at the centre is expected to have lost £102,000 in the last financial year and the council confirmed its closure as part of the budget approved in March.
The council has distributed public information notices asking for other operators to take over the cafe but received no interest.