Manchester City 5 Wolves 1 - Report

The striker dispatched an early penalty to give Manchester City the lead, before powerfully heading home a second to put the hosts in control.

A second penalty before half-time handed Haaland his second hat-trick in two seasons against Wolves, to end a disastrous first half for the visitors.

Hwang Hee-chan netted just eight minutes into the second half to give Wolves hope, but City responded within a minute as Haaland curled home a wonderful fourth.

Julian Alvarez added a late fifth to add insult to injury for Wolves.

Analysis

Gary O’Neil made one change to the side that beat Luton last week, as he stuck with the 5-3-2 formation.

Hugo Bueno replaced Matt Doherty, as Rayan Ait-Nouri moved to right-wing-back.

Santi Bueno and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde made the bench after returning from injury, while Pedro Neto was not included.

The hosts were finding some early space and could have scored when Haaland found Kevin De Bruyne in the box, but a smart intervention from Nelson Semedo saved Wolves.

The visitors had some space on the counter-attack, however, and Matheus Cunha had a great chance to release Bueno but delayed and overplayed before the opportunity was lost.

Wolves were given a mountain to climb after 12 minutes when City took the lead. A naive challenge on the turn from Ait-Nouri caught Josko Gvardiol in the box and referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot, allowing Haaland to step up and send Jose Sa the wrong way.

Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes

City were on top and a wonderful Sa save denied Haaland a second after he headed towards goal from a Bernardo Silva cross.

Once Wolves weathered the storm, they began to move the ball around much better and find space in attacking areas.

But they conceded a second in the 35th minute and it was all of Wolves’ own doing. Hwang won the ball back in midfield and found Matheus Cunha, but the forward gave the ball away cheaply and City sprung an attack that saw Rodri cross to the back post and allow Haaland to head home.

Just before half-time, Haaland was sent clean through on goal and went down in the box under a challenge from Semedo, but referee Pawson did not award a foul. However, he was then instructed by VAR to check the pitch side monitor as Semedo had caught the striker with his left foot and a penalty was given, which Haaland dispatched for a first-half hat-trick.

The VAR intervention prompted the travelling supporters to chant about the technology ruining football.

Gvardiol almost made it 4-0 just before the break, but Wolves survived another scare after a disastrous first half.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina (left) and Manchester City's Phil Foden battle for the ball

As the teams came out for the second half, Bellegarde was introduced for Mario Lemina, meaning Wolves switched to a 5-2-3 formation.

Phil Foden came close to scoring when he directed an effort towards the far post, but Sa got down well to turn it around the post.

Wolves dragged themselves back into the game in the 53rd minute when Bellegarde’s cross saw Ederson get fingertips to it, before a tidy first-time finish from Hwang gave the visitors a lifeline.

But just a minute later City restored their three-goal lead, as Haaland scored his fourth. Ederson fed Foden, who found the striker as he cut inside Max Kilman and curled home a magnificent effort into the far corner.

The Norwegian striker was absolutely battering Wolves and almost scored a fifth when he got away from Kilman again, but had his effort tipped over the bar by Sa.

Mateo Kovacic then forced Sa into another good save.

Pablo Sarabia had a big chance at the far post but missed the ball as he came crashing in.

The fifth City goal eventually came when Toti Gomes lost the ball in defense and Rodri fed Alvarez, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Wolves saw the rest of the game out to fall to a heavy 5-1 defeat.

Key Moments

GOAL 12 Haaland converts a penalty to give City the lead.

GOAL 35 Haaland heads home a second to put City firmly in control.

GOAL 45+3 Haaland secures his hat-trick with a second penalty.

GOAL 53 Hwang gives Wolves a lifeline with a good finish at the far post.

GOAL 54 Wolves’ lifeline is extinguished quickly as Haaland curls home a fourth.

GOAL 85 Alvarez makes it a five-star City performance by slotting home the fifth.

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, H.Bueno (S.Bueno, 71), Traore, Gomes, M.Lemina (Bellegarde, 45), Cunha (Sarabia, 76), Hwang (Chirewa, 87).

Subs not used: Bentley, Okoduwa, Doherty, Gonzalez, Fraser.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake (Stones, 69), Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, De Bruyne (Nunes, 80), Foden (Grealish, 80), Silva (Doku, 80), Haaland (Alvarez, 82).

Subs not used: Ortega, Gomez, Lewis, Dias.