Churches in Brierley Hill and Halesowen looking to provide living space

Members of Church in the Community, Turner's Lane, Brierley Hill, want to convert first floor office space into three new apartments with an external staircase and balcony.

And Halesowen United Church in Hagley Road, Halesowen could see ten new apartments if an application for the demolition of an existing rear extension is approved.

The plans, if approved, would also see alterations to external elevations and the replacemnt of windows and doors at the premises.