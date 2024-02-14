Service station on M5 closed after large diesel spill on slip road prevents access

National Highways West Midlands announced on social media that the M5 Frankley Services, between junctions 3 and 4, has been closed due to a "substantial" diesel spillage on the soutbound slip road.

The spillage has been reported as preventing access to the services, so the services has been closed for the time being.

A spokesman for National Highways West Midlands said: "Frankley Services on the M5 southbound between junction 3 for Birmingham and Halesowen and junction 4 for Bromsgrove and Stourbridge have been closed.

"This is due to a substantial diesel spillage on the slip road in to the services, which is preventing access."