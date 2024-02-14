Drivers urged to take care as fuel spillage causes travel chaos on two major roads

The warning comes following a fuel spillage on the A456 Halesowen to Kidderminster, and the A448 Kidderminster to Bromsgrove with West Mercia Police advising drivers to take care when travelling.

The incident was first reported at 9.55am, with West Mercia Police saying that the two usually busy routes, which run adjacent to each other, have been covered by fuel.

On X, West Mercia Police said: "Fuel spillage covering A456 Halesowen to Kidderminster and A448 Kidderminster to Bromsgrove.

"Please take care."

Emergency services and National Highways have been approached for comment.