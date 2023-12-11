Former Halesowen pub with development opportunity goes on the market for £825,000

The building in Colley Gate has been listed as a development opportunity by property consultants Fisher German.

It is a 4,667sq ft Grade II listed building in Cradley which used to be the Chainmaker pub.

It is currently being used as a children's play centre.

The children's play centre which is on the market for £825,000. Photo: Fisher German

The first floor living accommodation has planning permission for two separate flats, while the barn next to the building has planning consent for three terraced houses.

The listing states: "The property is a three storey building (formerly a public house) of traditional brick construction under a pitched tiled roof.

"The ground floor currently comprises two main rooms, with ancillary WC accommodation, has most recently been used as a children's play centre.

"There is scope to convert this to residential accommodation subject to any necessary planning consent.

"There is living accommodation on the first floor, which has planning permission for two separate flats.

"There is a basement/cellar area. The building is Grade II listed.

"There is a barn next to the main building which has planning consent for three terraced houses.

"Within the main grounds, there is planning permission for two detached houses, with possibly scope for more development, subject to planning permission.

"The site extends to an approximate area of 0.48 acres."

