Pupils help promote road safety through poster campaign

The pupils at Caslon Primary School in Halesowen designed road safety posters for Bromford’s Park Lane development in recognition of Road Safety Week, which was held between November 19 and November 25.

The posters are now in situ along the hoarding around Bromford’s Park Lane development in Cradley Heath, which is just over a mile away from the school.

Road Safety Week is the charity Brake's biggest road safety campaign, with thousands of schools, organisations, and communities getting involved to share important road safety messages, and raise funds to help Brake care for more road victims and campaign for safe roads for everyone.

Lynnette Holden-Gough, Head Teacher at Caslon Primary School said: “The students at Caslon really enjoyed taking part in this Road Safety Campaign for Bromford.

“We are grateful to have helped raise awareness for road safety within our local community.”

Catherine Jarrett, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bromford said, “We are thrilled with the Road Safety posters that the pupils at Caslon Primary School have created for the hoarding around our Park Lane development.

“Creating safe communities where our residents can feel safe is a huge priority for us here at Bromford, so we hope that by taking part in Road Safey Week it will make people think before they speed.”

Bromford has a range of properties coming soon at their Park Lane development in Cradley Heath.

For more information, go to findahome.bromford.co.uk/en-GB/developmentadvert/?advertID=7be3ed89-32e0-ed11-a7c6-002248c87ba8.