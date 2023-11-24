Companies warned about overloading skips trucks

The lorry was stopped on the M5 at Junction 3 by members of the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) after being found to have two stacked loaded skips.

CMPG have put out a message to skip companies to warn drivers about overloading their lorries, warning that doing so will result in points and fines.

A spokesman for CMPG said: "A skip truck was stopped on M5 at junction 3, carrying two stacked loaded skips.

"This is illegal and highly dangerous.

"Skip companies, can you please inform your drivers that this is not acceptable and will result in points and fines."