Halesowen College students get help with their options at career fair

Halesowen College hosted its annual Autumn Higher Education Fair with over 30 ubiversities attending

Maddison and Harry at the careers fair

They were there to help second year students make a decision on their next move and future career - universities including Wolverhampton and Birmingham attended as well as national ones from

Aberystwyth to Lancaster, Cardiff and the University of Arts, London.

Victoria Ditton, the careers manager at Halesowen College, said: “The Autumn HE Fair is a really good opportunity for students to speak to university staff to help them make their final decisions about university choices.

“In addition to the exhibitors, a number of universities held personal statement surgeries so students could have their personal statement reviewed by university staff in preparation for submitting their UCAS application.

“We enjoyed working with all our university associates.”

This was the first of two HE Fair events for the university year with the second to be held in March 2024.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

