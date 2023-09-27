'Fixed penalties in the post!' Police respond to 'inconsiderate parking' reports outside Halesowen school

HalesowenPublished: Comments

A driver or two can expect parking tickets in the post after police responded to reports of "inconsiderate parking" outside a school.

An image posted on social media by Halesowen Police.
Halesowen Police said they've been receiving reports of "inconsiderate parking" outside Lutley Primary School, so they did something about it on Wednesday.

Officers from Halesowen NHT published an image of some of the parking in question, and warned drivers that they can expect fixed penalties in the post.

They said it was all part of keeping children safe and recommended drivers "park it don't plonk it".

