Free family event to celebrate multiculturalism in the Black Country

Black Country Multicultural Day will take place on Saturday. Photo: Kalsi Video.

Taking place in Somers Square on Hagley Street, visitors at the Black Country Multicultural Day will be able to watch music and dance performances, while children can enjoy face painting, arts and crafts, and stilt walkers.

There will be music from The Yemeni Community Association in Halesowen, Bhangra Smash Up, Spice Forever Poppies Birmingham, Messenger Douglas, Lifecentral Church, and Spirit of Djembe, with dance performances from Nataraj Arts and Romanian Dance.

You can also learn how to dance Bhangra Style with Sohan Kailey from 12pm in The Cornbow Shopping Centre.

This year's event is held in partnership with New Path Of Life, Halesowen BID and under the umbrella of the Black Country Festival and the National Lottery Community Fund, The GMB Union and Unite Union.

The free family event runs from 11am until 5pm.