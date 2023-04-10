Halesowen Carnival will return on July 1 with free entry

Organisers are hoping for better weather this year

There will be three stages featuring live music from The Bhangra Smash Up, The Rat Pack featuring weatherman Des Colman, The Shambolics and wrestling, dance performances, and a fun-to-enter dog show.

Carnival chairman Councillor Stuart Henley said: "The event will have a large food and drink area, catering to all tastes and preferences. There will also be a fairground, over 60 stalls, and loads more activities to enjoy throughout the day.

"We are proud to announce that this year's event has been made possible by our sponsors, including one company soon to be named that serves the community through the country and has now stepped up to serve Halesowen's community by donating the majority of the running costs."