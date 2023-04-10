Notification Settings

Halesowen Carnival will return on July 1 with free entry

By Adam Smith

Organisers have confirmed the 2023 Halesowen Carnival and Music Festival will be held on Saturday, July 1.

Organisers are hoping for better weather this year
There will be three stages featuring live music from The Bhangra Smash Up, The Rat Pack featuring weatherman Des Colman, The Shambolics and wrestling, dance performances, and a fun-to-enter dog show.

Carnival chairman Councillor Stuart Henley said: "The event will have a large food and drink area, catering to all tastes and preferences. There will also be a fairground, over 60 stalls, and loads more activities to enjoy throughout the day.

"We are proud to announce that this year's event has been made possible by our sponsors, including one company soon to be named that serves the community through the country and has now stepped up to serve Halesowen's community by donating the majority of the running costs."

The carnival will kick off 10th Black Country Festival and entry is free.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

