Free garlic bread for Black Country pubgoers to mark the return of Peter Kay’s UK tour

By Nathan RoweHalesowenPublished: Comments

Pubgoers in the Black Country can bag themselves a free portion of garlic bread this weekend to mark Peter Kay’s return to the UK comedy scene.

Peter Kay
Peter Kay

To celebrate the announcement of the renowned comedian’s first UK tour in 12 years, pub chain Flaming Grill is offering Brits free garlic bread in pubs near where the comedian will perform.

But there is a catch - customers will have to give their best rendition of the star’s infamous catchphrase when they order – asking for “GARLIC BREAD” in their very best outraged Lancashire accent.

The offer will run across a selection of Flaming Grill pubs, including Lutley Oak in Halesowen, and is limited to one free portion of garlic bread per customer.

Although famous for many one-liners and catchphrases across his career, Peter Kay’s delivery of “GARLIC BREAD” remains a fan favourite – even resulting in a 17 per cent spike in searches for Garlic Bread back in 2010 when he announced his last tour.

Andrew Gallagher, marketing director at Greene King’s Flaming Grill said: "Even though it’s been years since Peter Kay last took to the stage, his iconic one-liners are still such a huge part of pop culture."

