New changing village to open at Halesowen Leisure Centre next month

Halesowen Leisure Centre. Photo: Google

The pool, which was also due to reopen this summer, is now expected to reopen in October due to delays in the supply of essential materials.

Once the pool reopens, it will mark the completion of the centre’s transformation, which has included a brand-new entrance and reception area.

The revamp has also included a new, high-spec gym, soft play area and café and a wellness suite with power assisted gym equipment.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise at Dudley Council, said: "Halesowen Leisure Centre has undergone a major revamp and we’ve had some fantastic feedback from centre users.

"The changing rooms and pool are the last elements to be completed and while the changing rooms are due to open in August, we have been advised by contractors that the opening of the pool will be delayed due to issues with the supply of essential materials.

"I know many customers can’t wait to get back in the pool, that includes me too. We have made it clear to the contractors that they need to complete the work to get the centre fully open and people back in the pool as quickly as possible.