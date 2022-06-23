Notification Settings

Barry Manilow leaves staff and guests in disbelief as he visits country pub

By Adam SmithHalesowenPublished: Last Updated: Comments

American superstar Barry Manilow shocked staff of a country pub on Tuesday by turning up with his entourage.

Superstar Barry Manilow with staff from The Swallows Nest pub in Romsley where he popped in for cod and chips

The "Could It Be Magic" singer visited The Swallows Nest, Romsley, on Tuesday.

The singer, who performed a sold out show in Birmingham last weekend, ordered cod and chips costing £13.95 and posed for pictures with staff.

Supervisor Stephanie Smirthwaite told the Express & Star: "At first no-one would believe it was actually him. But it was 100 per cent Barry Manilow, he had his tour bus with him.

"He was great with staff and customers and enjoyed his cod and chips. His team enjoyed themselves too.

"It was nice for all the staff who were working to have a moment like that with him."

Customer Suzanne Dodd did not realise the Copacabana singer was sitting near her until he left.

She said: "I cannot believe I was sitting outside by him and never twigged, we were more concerned a big black coach had blocked us in and it was Barry."

